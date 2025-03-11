Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 718,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

