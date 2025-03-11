Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $125.39 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6,919.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,058 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $125,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

