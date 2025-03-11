Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.04 Billion Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 179,713.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,197,289 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.69% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,035,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

