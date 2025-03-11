Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $924 Million in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,954,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,998,000. Regis comprises about 0.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 17.09% of Regis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regis by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Regis Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RGS opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.50. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

