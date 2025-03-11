Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.