Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

HOWL opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOWL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

