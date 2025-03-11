Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.99. 123,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 965% from the average session volume of 11,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 107,048 shares during the period.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

