Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.99. 123,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 965% from the average session volume of 11,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
