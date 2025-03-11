What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AQST FY2026 Earnings?

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.76. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

