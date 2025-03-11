What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for WTTR Q2 Earnings?

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.