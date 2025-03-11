Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.90 and last traded at C$38.04, with a volume of 4455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Winpak
Winpak Price Performance
Winpak Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.