Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.90 and last traded at C$38.04, with a volume of 4455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.22.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

