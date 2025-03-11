WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

WizzFinancial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WizzFinancial stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 34.40 ($0.44). 1,152,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,966. WizzFinancial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.55.

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

About WizzFinancial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.