WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
WizzFinancial Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of WizzFinancial stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 34.40 ($0.44). 1,152,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,966. WizzFinancial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.55.
About WizzFinancial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WizzFinancial
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.