WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSPGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$284.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$290.00 to C$305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In related news, Director Macky Tall purchased 2,056 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$243.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,540.64. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE WSP opened at C$244.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a one year low of C$201.24 and a one year high of C$264.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$250.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

