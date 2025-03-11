Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 30.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) were up 30.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 111,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 37,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 21.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

