Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $36.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.11.
A number of research firms have issued reports on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Xometry has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
