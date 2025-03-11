Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Sells $20,368.40 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Rossi sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $20,368.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,831.60. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,358. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.65.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $210,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
