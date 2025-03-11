Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Yalla Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yalla Group Stock Up 0.2 %

YALA stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

