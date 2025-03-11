YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.24. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1,234,898 shares.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

