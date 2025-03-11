YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 314 ($4.04), with a volume of 6779986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.12).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on YouGov from GBX 810 ($10.43) to GBX 760 ($9.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
YouGov Trading Down 1.9 %
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.
Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.
Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.
