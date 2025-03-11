Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZVRA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 681,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $430.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,697.46. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

