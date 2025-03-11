Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,838,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,945 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

