Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94,284 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $32,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $719,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 36,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 89,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

CMG opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

