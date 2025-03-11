Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,306 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,866 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in eBay were worth $38,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 794.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

