1,090 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average is $201.97.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
