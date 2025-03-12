126,721 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.32% of EnerSys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EnerSys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 1,696.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in EnerSys by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in EnerSys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 26,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.3 %

EnerSys stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

