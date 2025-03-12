13,491 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,003.4% in the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

