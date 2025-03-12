1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 8,133 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $29,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,708. This trade represents a 23.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 107,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

