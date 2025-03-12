2,094 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

