2,195 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

