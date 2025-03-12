2,559 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Miller Financial Services LLC

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,559 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. The company has a market cap of $702.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,316 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.