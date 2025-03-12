2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $37.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 2,940,479 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 10.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
