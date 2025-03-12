344 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.