344 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.