36,396 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

