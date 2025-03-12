42,441 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Greif at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Greif by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sidoti began coverage on Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 3,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.89 per share, with a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,523.73. This trade represents a 7.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Lloyd sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $125,008.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,719.20. The trade was a 22.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,225 shares of company stock worth $599,401 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

