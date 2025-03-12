452,387 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 452,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 305,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

