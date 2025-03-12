4,667 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 3.5 %

CL stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

View Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.