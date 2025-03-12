47,050 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $100.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

