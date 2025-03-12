8,330 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDIV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 185,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

EDIV stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $579.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

