99,727 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Acquired by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.09% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,968,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

