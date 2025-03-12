AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 788,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the previous session’s volume of 141,457 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.51.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEAR. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

