Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 610,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,057. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
