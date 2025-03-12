ADENTRA (ADEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $540.94 million for the quarter.
ADENTRA Trading Up 0.2 %
ADEN stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.
ADENTRA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 20th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 19.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADENTRA Company Profile
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
