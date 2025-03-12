ADENTRA (ADEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $540.94 million for the quarter.

ADENTRA Trading Up 0.2 %

ADEN stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 20th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

