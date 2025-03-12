Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.200-20.500 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.000 EPS.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $438.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.86.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.