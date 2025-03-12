Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.200-20.500 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.000 EPS.
Shares of ADBE traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $438.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.86.
In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
