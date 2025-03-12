AFC Gamma (AFCG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AFC Gamma Stock Performance
Shares of AFCG opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.03.
AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 330.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
