Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 333,083 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 79.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth $979,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,616. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

