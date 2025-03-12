AGF Management Ltd. Buys 2,875 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $297.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

