AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,332,016,000 after acquiring an additional 113,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

