AGF Management Ltd. Has $10.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.10. The company has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

