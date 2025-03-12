Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.94. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Grund sold 55,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $116,804.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,415.90. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,091.40. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

