Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

