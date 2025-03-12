AlphaQuest LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.1 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

